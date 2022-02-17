New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After proving his mettle in the recently concluded ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Indian captain Yash Dhull, who led the Indian team clinch the record fifth U-19 World Cup, on Thursday slammed a remarkable century on his first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H contest.

Dhull scored a ton against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Elite Group H contest here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Sent out to open, Dhull brought up his century off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries.

In the ongoing match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first. Yash Dhull, however, got lucky on 97 runs he was dismissed by M Mohammad but the ball turned out to be a no-ball.

Earlier, Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England in the summit clash. Dhull’s batting marvels in the World Cup also find him a buyer in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) mega auction. His home team Delhi Capitals bought the young star for INR 50 lakhs. At the World Cup, in four games, Dhull scored 229 with an average of 76.33, with one century and a fifty.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Yash Dhull’s marvellous century:

Hundred for Yash Dhull on his Ranji Trophy debut, Delhi were 7 for 2, opening the batting and he has played a fantastic knock in tough conditions - start of a great journey. pic.twitter.com/Q65uu2eTrQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 17, 2022

100 on FC debut. What a composed knock, Yash Dhull. The young boy is here to stay! #DELvTN #RanjiTrophy — Prajakta (@18prajakta) February 17, 2022

A century on First Class debut for Yash Dhull. What a performance he's putting, hundred in just 133 balls. The U19 World Cup winning captain is showing his class. pic.twitter.com/u2Vaq94anI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2022

Vijay Zol, Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg & now Yash Dhull.



4 of last 5 India U19 captain scored 💯 in their first class debut.



Vijay Zol - 110 vs NZ A, 2013.

Prithvi Shaw - 120 vs TN, 2017.

Priyam Garg - 117* vs Goa, 2018.

Yash Dhull - batting on 112 vs TN, TODAY.#RanjiTrophy — Kaushik (@_CricKaushik_) February 17, 2022

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There would be four teams in Elite Groups and six teams would make up the Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages. The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will have to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.

In a high-voltage clash, Saurashtra and Mumbai are locking horns in the Ranji Trophy and the contest is witnessing Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara squaring off.

