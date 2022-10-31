Yash Dayal Gets Maiden India Call-Up, Jadeja To Return For Bangladesh Tour

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has earned his maiden India call-up for the ODIs against Bangladesh while injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will return to the side for the ODI as well as Tests against neighbouring nation.

Jadeja missed the ongoing T20 World Cup after suffering a knee injury which forced him to pull out of the Asia Cup at midway.

India captain Rohit Sharma will also return to the side for the Bangladesh tour. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are the other members who will return to the squad after missing the New Zealand tour.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, is yet to regain full fitness and was not selected in the squads for the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been retained in the Test side but Ajinkya Rahane continues to miss out. Hanuma Vihari is a notable exclusion from the Test squad for the Bangladesh tour but chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma attributed a packed middle order as the reason for his exclusion.

"There were a lot of discussions about Hanuma. Our middle order at this time is packed, if you talk about the eleven with Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli (in the middle order), and Shubman Gill obviously is in the scheme of things. Hanuma is also in the scheme of things but sometimes you miss out," Cricbuzz quoted Chetan as saying.

"It's not like there's something wrong with this player but according to the combination, conditions and wickets in Bangladesh...the selectors spoke about it, this is your formation and you have to see who are the players who feature in the eleven. So that is the reason Hanuma missed out. He was there in the side and he'll definitely come back very soon," he added.

Team India will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third match on December 7 and 10 respectively.

The Test series against Bangladesh will begin on December 14 with the first Test and the second one will begin on December 22.

India squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.



India squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.





(With agency inputs)