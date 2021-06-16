WTC Final 2021: There is no doubt that the weather condition of Southampton is going to play a big role in the selection of playing XI with which the Indian team will take the field on June 18.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad of the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship scheduled to start from June 18 against New Zealand. Among the 15 members, the BCCI has included those players who were injured during the Australia tour including Hanuma Vihari, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

However, the BCCI has not included players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar. The BCCI said that the 15-member squad is the perfect combination and every player will rise to the occasion. Now from these 15 players, the team management will choose the playing XI for the match in Southampton, UK by looking at the weather conditions.

There is no doubt that the weather condition of Southampton is going to play a big role in the selection of playing XI with which the Indian team will take the field on June 18.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be included in the playing XI of the Indian team. He said that Southampton has had very hot weather in the last few days and due to the extremely hot weather, the pitch will remain dry and the spinners will get a lot of help as the match progresses.

Now looking at the kind of conditions here, it seems that R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will play in the final match against New Zealand. According to Gavaskar, if it is hot in Southampton and the pitch there will be dry, then in such a situation it is possible that Team India will include two spinners and three fast bowlers in the playing XI.

There may be two spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the team as both can also bat well, however, the question remains that who will be three fast bowlers. If the team goes with three fast bowlers, then Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Shami are most expected to be included in the team, while it will be a competition between Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma as the third pacer. Meanwhile, there is also a possibility that Team India will take the field with Bumrah, Shami and experienced Ishant Sharma.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan