WTC Final 2021: New Zealand (1) and India (2) continue to hold the top positions in the ICC Test rankings till the end of the two-year cycle of test cricket world championship, following which the two teams will play the final.

New Delhi/Southampton | Jagran Sports Desk: World Test Championship final will be played between India and New Zealand at Southampton in England. Virat Kohli’s men in test-white-jerseys are all set to take on the Kane Williamson-led team of New Zealanders from Friday, June 18. However, many casual Cricket watchers are curious that when did the Test World Championship commence in the first place and how India and New Zealand made it to the finals of the first world cup of test cricket’s history.

It all started in 2019:

In the times when quick T-20 matches led by the surge in the popularity of IPL like annual events are gradually defining the identity of Cricket as a whole, International Cricket Council (ICC) launched a 2-year cycle of test cricket in which two best performing teams after playing six test series in two years would make it to the finals of the Test world cup.

However, the top 9 test teams could not play six test series in total over the course of two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Following this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to make the top-two teams in ICC Test rankings play the World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

New Zealand (1) and India (2) continue to hold the top positions in the ICC Test rankings till the end of the two-year cycle of test cricket world championship, following which the two teams will play the final of ICC Test World Championship, the first in International Cricket’s history of 144 years so far.

How India and New Zealand fare up so far?

Over the course of the last two years ever since World Test Championship was announced by ICC, the Indian test team played six test series whereas New Zealanders managed to play five-Test series in total. India won 5 and lost 1 whereas New Zealand won 3, lost 1 and played a draw in 1 test series in total.

In the last five test meetings with each other, India has won 3 test matches against New Zealand whereas the Kiwis have won 2 against Indians. India and New Zealand will play the World Test Championship final in Southampton, England from Friday, June 18 onward. The first session is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan