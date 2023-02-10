OPEN IN APP

    WTC 2023: Aakash Chopra Epic Response To Delusional Pakistan Fan On Beating India At Home Goes Viral

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself admitted that his team's home season hasn't panned out as per the expectations of people in the country.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 12:30 PM (IST)
    Former India cricketer and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra gave it back to a Pakistan cricket fan, who made an outrageous claim that only Pakistan cricket team can beat India at their home. In response, Chopra gave a humble-yet-epic to silence the fan on his tweet which was delusional to say the least.

    The 45-year-old reasoned that if Babar Azam and company were capable to beat India in India, they would have atleast won a single test series at their home against New Zealand, Australia and England. Chopra also added that Pakistan had the best chance for qualifying for the World Test Championship Finals if they had won the series.

    Check out the tweets here: 


    Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself admitted that his team's home season hasn't panned out as per the expectations of people in the country. Pakistan's share of Test matches in their home season ended without a single win.

    Pakistan's two-match series against New Zealand at home ended in a 0-0 affair, after suffering a 3-0 thrashing in home conditions at the hands of England in December 2022. Before this series, Australia defeated Pakistan 1-0 in a 3-match test series which started it all.

    "The Test season hasn't gone according to expectations. It's not an excuse but some of our players were unfit which disturbed our combination. Of course there's talk about the pitches, but conditions are different at every venue."

    In the current scenario of the World Test Championship - India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia are among the contendors to play the final.

