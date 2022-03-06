New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday revealed the name of the journalist who had allegedly "threatened him for an interview" to the three-member committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Speaking to reporters, the 37-year-old said he has revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter.

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Later on Saturday evening, senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar identified himself as the one accused by Saha of "threatening him for an interview". However, Majumdar, in a nine-minute video shared on Twitter, accused Saha of "doctoring" the screenshots of the WhatsApp messages between them, adding he will file a defamation suit against the veteran.

"I'm filing a defamation case on Wriddhiman Saha. He has doctored, tampered and manipulated screenshots. Earlier today, I have sent the BCCI all the details and I have emailed everybody in the BCCI the entire sequence of events. I have also tweeted my side of the story," Majumdar, who hosts the show 'Backstage with Boria', said.

"I have not even spoken to the man on the 19th (February). My call records and his call records can be checked. I had last spoken to him on the 13th when I called to congratulate him for his Rs 1.9 crore deal with the Gujarat Titans and that was when I requested him for an interview."

"He said once he goes home, he would talk to me at 8 pm and asked me to send him a Zoom link. After that I waited for two-and-a-half hours," Majumdar added.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

Saha has been discarded by the BCCI for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. On February 19, he had posted a series of tweets and accused a "senior journalist" of threatening him for an interview.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha had said.

Several cricketers and experts, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, came in support of Saha and urged him to reveal the name of the journalist. Later, the BCCI said it will form a panel to probe the incident.

