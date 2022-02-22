New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has decided he will not disclose the name of the journalist, who threatened him for an interview, to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

"I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down," Saha told The Indian Express.

"That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish," he added.

Last week, the 37-year-old - after getting dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series - had shared his WhatsApp chats with a "respected journalist", who had threatened him for an interview.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha had tweeted while sharing screenshots.

Following Saha's claims, the BCCI on Monday had said it will ask the keeper-batter to disclose the name of the journalist.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI.

Sourav Ganguly's brother slams Saha

Snehasish Ganguly - the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and elder brother of Sourav Ganguly - has slamed Saha for leaking the WhatsApp chats with the BCCI chief, saying he "probably made an error of judgment by publicly commenting on a private conversation."

Saha had claimed Ganguly had allegedly assured him a place in the team after his unbeaten 61 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur in November last year.

"This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) was private. He probably shouldn't have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," Snehashish was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

