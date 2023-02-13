OPEN IN APP

More In News

WPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad Updates, Players List And All You Need To Know

Women's Premier League Auction 2023: Check the squad and players list and all other details of the franchise.

By Ankit Bisht
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 12:59 PM (IST)
wpl-auction-2023-womens-premier-league-royal-challengers-bangalore-full-squad-updates-players-list-and-all-you-need-to-know

The stage is set for the player auction of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The much-anticipated bidding war for the Women's Premier League will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

The Bengaluru franchise of the WPL is owned by the parent company of the IPL side RCB - Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited. The owners bid Rs 901 crore (USD 110 million approx) to outbid 11 other bidders.


Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List:


(To be updated after the auction starts in Mumbai.)


The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. The first-ever WPL will have five teams competing for the one coveted title. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.