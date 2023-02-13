WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants Full Squad Updates, Players List And All You Need To Know

The Gujarat franchise of the Women's Premier League is owned by Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group. The owners spent a whopping Rs 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx) to win the successful bid and are the most expensive among the five sides.

The franchise has roped in Rachael Haynes as the head coach while Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach) are named in the support staff.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has been named as the team’s mentor and advisor.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. The first-ever WPL will have five teams competing for the one coveted title. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.