WPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Franchise Full Squad Updates, Players List And All You Need To Know

The JSW-GMR group owns the Delhi franchise of the Women's Premier League after making a successful bid of Rs 810 crore (USD 99.35 million approx). The owners also hold the rights of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Jonathan Batty, who coached the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022, is named the team’s head coach. Batty has also coached the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Surrey Women’s side.

Former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley are roped in by the franchise as the team’s assistant coaches. Biju George, who had a successful tenure with the Indian women’s team, was named as the side’s fielding coach. George works in the same capacity with the Delhi Capitals men’s side as well.



WPL Delhi Capitals Players List:



The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. The first-ever WPL will have five teams competing for the one coveted title. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.