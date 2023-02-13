WPL Auction 2023: UP Warriorz Full Squad Updates, Players List And All You Need To Know

Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, owners of the Lucknow franchise in the inaugural Womens Premier League (WPL) with a winning bid of INR 757 Crores, on Friday announced the side has been named as "UP Warriorz".

Jon Lewis, currently the head coach of the England women's team, has been appointed as the head coach of the team. Former India women's captain Anju Jain will be the assistant coach.

Former Australia men's cricketer Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach, while Lisa Sthalekar, the four-time World Cup winner with the Australian women's team in ODIs and T20Is, will be playing the mentor's role in the side.

UP Warriorz List of Players:

(To be updated between the auction)

The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on February 13.