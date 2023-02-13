WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana Will 'Definitely Captain' RCB In Inaugural Season, Says Aakash Chopra To Jagran English

Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to break the bank with the opening bid of the day for India star batter Smriti Mandhana as they spent a stupendous Rs 3.40 Cr to acquire her in the Women's Premier League Auction 2023 on Monday.

Mandhana is the highest bid of the auction so far as RCB spent nearly 30% of the total purse (Rs 12 Cr) to buy the opener. The amount which she will take home and having the experience of playing in Women in Blue consistently for many years makes her the first choice for the franchise captain.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who is Viacom18 ’s expert panel for the first-ever Women’s Premier League Players auction, is confident that she will lead Bangalore in the inaugural season.

Replying to a Jagran English query Aakash said, "Smriti Mandhana is definitely the captain. I think it's only fair (to spend nearly 30% of purse to acquire the captain) and you see that in men's tournament as well where you spend 25- 30% of your total purse to acquire the captain. It comes as no surprise that Smriti Mandhana has got the kind of money that obviously she has got."

RCB also bought India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh for Rs 1.90 Cr, Australia swashbuckling all-rounder Ellyse Perry for Rs 1.70 Cr and India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 1.50 Cr. New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine was also bagged by RCB for Rs 50 lakh.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction.

"Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)," he added.

