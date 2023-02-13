Mumbai Indians won the bid for Mumbai’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), making it the fourth franchise in its conglomerate. Through this franchise, MI aims at continuing its efforts to support the development of women’s cricket in India.

Former England Women’s Team Captain and CBE Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of Head Coach. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Jhulan Goswami takes on the dual role of the Team Mentor and Bowling Coach. Devieka Palshikaar, an all-rounder, who represented India at the international level, will be the batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the Team Manager.

Mumbai's Team List of Players:

The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on February 13.