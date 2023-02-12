Women's Premier League Auction 2023 Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Time: When And Where To Watch Mega Bidding Live On TV And Online

Women's Premier League Auction 2023 Live Streaming: The player auction for the first-ever Women's Premier League will take place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. Mumbai will host the mega bidding action for 90 spots across five franchises. The teams that will feature in the tournament are Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

A total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations.

INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the INR 50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few. 30 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 Lakh.

When will the WPL auction 2023 take place?

The WPL auction 2023 will take place on Monday, 13 February 2023.

Where will the WPL auction 2023 take place?

The WPL auction 2023 will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

When will the WPL auction 2023 begin?

The WPL auction 2023 will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the WPL auction 2023?

Viewers can watch the WPL 2023 auction live TV broadcast on the Sports 18 Network channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023 on the JioCinema app.