WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Ropes In Sania Mirza As Team Mentor

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore has roped in India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza as their team mentor.

Sania won six major Grand Slams and 43 WTA titles across women's and mixed doubles titles in her sparkling career. She announced her retirement from professional tennis in January and featured in her last Grand Slam at Australian Open where she finished runners-up in mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna.

ATP Dubai Open will be her last professional tournament later this month. She will join the RCB squad following the conclusion of the tournament.

The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team. 🤩#PlayBold @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/eMOMU84lsC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

On her new role as RCB women’s team mentor Sania said, “It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years."

"I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child," added.

On the appointment of Sania Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career."

"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality.”

RCB had acquired the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the first edition of the WPL 2023 which will start with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on March 4.

RCB will play their opening clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 5.