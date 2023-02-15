WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoints Ben Sawyer As Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore has appointed Ben Sawyer as their head coach for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, starting March 4.

Sawyer has been in charge of the New Zealand women’s cricket team and was also the assistant coach of Australia women’s cricket team. He was the head coach of Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, guiding them to two titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He has the highest winning percentage among all the women’s T20 coaches.

While Mike Hesson will continue to assume the role of Director of Cricket. Malolan Rangarajan, who is the head of scouting for RCB, will be part of Ben Sawyer’s team as the assistant head coach.

RCB has also appointed former India women cricketer Vanitha VR, who was the scout and played a big role in building the team, as the fielding coach. RX Murali is appointed as the batting coach for RCB women’s team ahead of WPL 2023.

Continuing their path-breaking journey in women’s cricket, the RCB have also roped in Dr Harini Muralidharan as the team manager for the RCB women’s team alongside her role of a team doctor for both RCB women’s and men’s teams.

On his new role as the RCB women’s head coach, Ben Sawyer said: “It is an exciting opportunity for me to join RCB women’s cricket team for an exhilarating campaign like the WPL. RCB has a massive fan following across the globe, built on their success and a bold brand of cricket. The work begins now, and we will try to build on that success for the women's cricket team as well in WPL 2023. I would like to thank the management for entrusting me with the role of Head Coach and I will try to deliver my best to ensure a successful season.”

“He (Ben Sawyer) has been part of women’s cricket over 20 years now, knows the cricketers throughly, understands the game and has been involved in our preparations right from the beginning. I am really delighted to have him and he is as excited to join us. We also have Malo who has been part of our men’s system and scouting team and he will bring lot of value as Vanitha and RX Murali who have extensive experience of working in Karnataka with the women players and are highly sort after. We have a great team of talented support staff too along with the coaching team who we want to grow and develop too,” Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB further added.