WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Announces Its Coaching Team For Women’s Premier League

Mumbai Indians today announced the coaching team for its new franchise in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled in March 2023. Former England Women’s Team Captain and CBE Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of Head Coach. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Jhulan Goswami takes on the dual role of the Team Mentor and Bowling Coach.

Smt. Nita M. Ambani, said “I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI #OneFamily. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women’s sport in India. Our female athletes have consistently made the nation proud on the international stage! More power to women as they spread joy and cheer through the power of sport, and inspire a whole new generation of empowered women! We remain committed to supporting them in every possible way to scale even greater heights!”

Speaking about the new coaching team, Mrs. Ambani added, “I am sure that under Charlotte's brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women's team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and the entire team on this very exciting journey ahead.”

Devieka Palshikaar, an all-rounder, who represented India at the international level, will be the batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the Team Manager.

Charlotte Edwards is widely regarded as one of women’s cricket all-time greats having a career spanning across 20 years, she has captained England and led the team to an ODI and T20I World Cup win. For the past 5 years, she has been extensively coaching teams across England and Australia.

Jhulan Goswami, a Padma Shri, and Arjuna Awardee is known for exceptional bowling skills having inspired and scripted many wins for India with the ball and is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers to every play the sport. The coaching team, comprising of these three stalwarts, will train, nurture and mentor the newly minted women’s cricket team to give it the edge Mumbai Indians is known for.