WPL 2023: Mumbai-Ahmedabad To Play Opening Game On March 4, CCI And DY Patil To Host Inaugural Season

As per the tentative schedule for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai will face Ahmedabad in the opening game of the tournament on March 4.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning a blockbuster opening for the WPL. The BCCI is planning to kick-off the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Cricbuzz reported.

The inaugural tournament will be played between March 4 to March 26 in which five teams will participate. The first season of the WPL will host 22 games.

In the second match of the tentative WPL schedule, Team Bengaluru has been pitted against Team Delhi at CCI on March 5, when a double header has been slated. Team Ahmedabad will return to play on Day Two, against Team Lucknow, at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night, the report added.

Teams finishing in the top three spots will further progress to the play offs where the table-topper will directly qualify for the final. Teams finishing second and third will take on each other in the eliminator clash. The Eliminator is on March 24 at CCI and with the final on March 26, a Sunday, at DY Patil Stadium after the fifth and final off day on March 25.

Earlier, it was reported that the player auction for the WPL 2023 will take place in Mumbai on February 13. Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex is the most favourable choice for the WPL 2023 auction.

In January, BCCI announced five successful bidders for the Women's Premier League that include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow.

The five franchises were acquired by the owners of the three IPL teams--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals--along with Adani Group and Capri Global for a total of INR 4,669.99 crore (about USD 572.78 million). This represents the largest deal ever made in women's cricket.