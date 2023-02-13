wpl-2023-meet-mallika-sagar-female-auctioneer-who-will-helm-the-responsibility-of-conducting-the-auction

In an incredible first, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has brought in Mallika Sagar, who will conduct the first ever Women's Premier League auction at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday. Sagar, who is a specialist in modern and contemporary art, begin her career at Christie's in the year 2021.

It is noteworthy that she was the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin. Currently, she is working with Pundole's in Mumbai as an auctioneer. Interestingly, this is not the first time Sagar will be involved with a sports auction. In 2021, Pro Kabaddi League roped her in for the auctions and she received huge praises for her work.

Sagar will join the esteemed lists of people like Hugh Edmeades, Richard Madley and Charu Sharma to conduct the auction.

In the WPL Player Auction, a total of 409 players will go under the hammer with 246 of them being Indian cricketers and 163 being overseas players, of which eight players are from the associate nations.

The players will be presented in sets based on their specialisation - marquee players, batters, allrounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spin bowlers and emerging players. Players are divided into five different slabs of base prices for the auction - INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, INR 30 lakh, INR 20 lakh and INR 10 lakh.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma, Australia's premier all-rounder Ellyse Perry, England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and former West Indies players Deandra Dottin are among the players with the highest base price.