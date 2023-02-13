WPL 2023 Auctions: Smriti Mandhana Gets A Rousing Cheer From Teammates Amid Huge 3.40 Cr Bid

Talismanic India batter Smriti Mandhana was received with tremendous applause from her teammates as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought her for a monumental price of 3.60 crores in the ongoing Women's Premier League auctions on Monday.

Interestingly, Mandhana attracted the biggest bid in set 1 of WPL 2023 Auctions.

Women's cricketers all over the world have waited for this moment and league for years. The arrival of WPL and an auction preceding it has left players with hopes that the glamour, unpredictability, clout, cash flow and thrill of franchise-based cricket will bring about a massive transformation to their game and lives, just the way it did for men's cricket through the Indian Premier League (IPL).