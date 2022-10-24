'Would Have Taken A Bullet': Hardik Pandya To Virat Kohli After Thrilling Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC 2022 | Watch

The world witnessed one of the greatest matches of the Century on Sunday when India won the last ball thriller against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022, At MCG in Australia. In the match, it was Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who set up the foundation of a 4-wickets win against India's arch-rivals on Sunday. Chasing a target of 160, the duo went on to form a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket, and there was great understanding on display.

In the beginning, Hardik very easily took the charge and then King Kohli took the innings further to clinch a marvellous victory. Soong after the match, the two ace batters were indulged in a conversation where Hardik revealed what it was like batting with Virat and he also heaped praises on the former Indian skipper for hitting back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over.

In a video posted by BCCI, Hardik told Kohli, "Those two shots played by Virat Kohli, just because I know how important those two shots were if you had missed even shot, still they were running ahead with the game. I have hit a lot of sixes, but those two sixes were really really special. What it meant for both of us, we actually were so pumped. Those two shots, I told him that I have played so much cricket but I do not think anyone could have played those two shots except Mr. Kohli."

"Yeah, the best part of today was that we struggled, but we did it together. This would not have been this special if we would have just walked, just cruised through hitting exceptional shots. It feels more special because we struggled. We were talking to each other on how difficult it was. Credit to Pakistan as well, they bowled really well. They were fantastic," he added.

Pandya also talked about the wave of emotions that aroused after the match and said: "I sensed a lot of pressure in our room, I could sense it. It was a big game, but for me, I do not know, for some odd reason, I was very numb today when I came to the ground. This is where I wanted to be and I am just happy to be here. The quality of relationship which I have in this group is something I cherish."

"I would have taken a bullet for you at that point of time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was simple, whatever I can do to make your life easier, I'll do it. You have done it so many times and no one is better at handling pressure than you," he added.