'I Knew One Of Us Will Pull Off Something Special': Hardik Pandya To Virat Kohli After Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

After an iconic four-wicket win over Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya admitted that his sole motive was to keep Virat Kohli not out even if he had to take the bullet as he knew one of them would take the side over the line.

India were reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs chasing 160. Pandya joined Kohli in the tough times and the duo scripted the famous win for India as they stitched a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket which set the tone for India's win. Pandya played a knock of 40 runs while Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 runs including 4 sixes and 6 fours.



"When I was coming in to bat, you saw it. I would have taken a bullet for you but not let you get out at that point in time. My goal was simple. Your life had to be easy because you have done it over the years in crucial games. And no one is better at handling pressure than you. I just wanted to play and didn't want either of us to get out," Pandya told Kohli in a video uploaded by BCCI.



"Though we had players to come and who could help us win the game, which they eventually did. But for me it was important that you and I stayed. I believed that we could do it, even when 40 were needed off 3 overs, even when we were missing the ball, I knew one of us will pull off something special," he added.

Talking about the preparation for the marquee event the all-rounder who returned with the figures of 3/30 said, "To be honest, I sensed a lot of pressure in our group. I could sense that. With all the respect among everyone, in a big game, and how important it is... we all have worked hard as a collective unit, people are happy for each other but for me somehow, I don't know."

"I was numb today. I was just happy. I was speaking to Rahul sir. I won't say he was tensed but he told me 'Hardik, you know you've done a lot of good things. Just be calm'. I had to tell him, 'Sir, I am happy to be here'. 10 months earlier, I was working in my space and I had no idea. This is where I want to be. I am just happy to be there, playing with all the best cricketers in the world. And they are my brothers," Pandya added.