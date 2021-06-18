ICC WTC Final 2021: "There will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," tweets BCCI.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday informed that the first session of the World Test Cricket Championship has been washed out due to continuous drizzling at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India and New Zealand will face each other in the first World Test Championship Final today.

"It continues to drizzle at Southampton, ahead of an hour from the scheduled start of play. Match officials are on the field now. There will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," tweets BCCI.

The match was scheduled to start at 3 pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed. Rain is forecasted on all five days of the game, that's why ICC has added a reserve day on June 23 but in case of a no-result, the Test Championship will be shared.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket.

India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack. New Zealand, currently the top-ranked test team, were yet to reveal their playing XI.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan