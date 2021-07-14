Each match of the second World Test Championship will be played for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the new points system and basic structure of schedule leading up to the final of World Test Championship (WTC) in 2023.

In a major shift from the previous point system where the same number of points were allocated to each series (whether part of WTC or bilateral), each match of the second World Test Championship will be played for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie.

🔸 12 points available every match, irrespective of series length

🔸 Teams to be ranked on percentage of points won



The new points system for #WTC23 is revealed 🔢 pic.twitter.com/9IglLPKRa1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

Some cracking fixtures to look out for in the next edition of the ICC World Test Championship 🔥



The #WTC23 schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/YXzu5lS0t1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

ICC acting Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said the changes had been made to simplify the points system while taking learnings from the disruption last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing, while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests,” he said.

The ICC’s acting Chief Executive added that during the pandemic the International Cricket Council (ICC) had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed.

“This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played,” ICC acting Chief executive said.

*‘Will regroup with new energy: Virat Kohli*

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Team India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root said that they were looking forward to doing their best in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, which begins with the England-India series in Nottingham from August 4 onwards.

Team India captain Virat Kohli while expressing the level of determination of the players during the first edition of WTC, said that fans are waiting eagerly for the second edition of World Test Championship.

“We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about,” said Virat Kohli.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma