Won't Take Risk With Buttler Ahead Of T20 World Cup: England Coach Matthew Mott

England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott said the side will continue to take cautious approach with injured regular skipper Jos Buttler in the T20I series against Pakistan

Buttler is still battling the calf injury he picked up while playing at the Hundred last month and the star right-hander hasn't played any international cricket since he featured against South Africa in a T20I in Southampton at the end of July.

Buttler is part of England's squad, which is currently in Pakistan for the seven-match T20I series ahead of the coveted ICC T20 World Cup next month. The series is currently levelled at 2-2 after four games. England were hopeful that Buttler will feature in the last three games of the tour but coach has asserted that they will not risk their skipper before the ICC showpiece event.

"With regards to Jos, he's still a while off. He's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a (T20) World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had," Mott said.

"He's champing at the bit for a game but we'll just try and see how we go. Maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance," he added.

Buttler's availability for the T20 World Cup will be crucial to England's fortunes, with the in-form opener finishing last year's event as the fourth leading run-scorer.

England lost the fourth T20I by three runs in a triller against Pakistan by three runs on Sunday as hosts levelled the series 2-2.

Mott feels that such high-pressure games against a quality opposition will help the team in the long term.

“We could not ask for better preparation than games like tonight (Sunday against Pakistan) where it is all on the line with a couple of overs to go and players are under pressure,” he said.

“To play in high-pressure situations in front of a big crowd that was right into the game (is great).”

“Yes, we would love to have won, but I think when you head into a World Cup, you want to play against good opposition in tough games and it has been every bit of that,” he concluded.