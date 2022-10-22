'Won't Lose Sleep On It, Let BCCI Decide': Rohit Sharma On India's Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

AMID the ongoing controversy over the next year's Asia Cup, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that the Men in Blue will only focus on the World Cup while asserting that he doesn't want to lose his sleep thinking about uncontrollable and would rather let BCCI take a call on his team's travel to Pakistan. Rohit's comment was sought on the controversy on the eve of his team's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan and he predictably side-stepped the issue.

"My take is let's focus on this World Cup because this is important for us. We are not worried about what is going to happen later. There's no point in thinking about it," Rohit Sharma said when asked about the recent controversy triggered after BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's comments on India's visit to Pakistan for Aisa Cup 2023.

Rohit further asserted that the BCCIO will make the final decision and the team will abide by what will be decided. "The BCCI will make the decisions on that. We are focused on how we need to be very well-prepared for tomorrow's game," Rohit added.

A war of words broke out between Indian and Pakistani cricket boards after BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the media that "India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and it will be held at a neutral venue." In reply, Pakistan threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India.

"We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which decides over the permission of the team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup it's decided that the tournament will be held at some neutral venue," Jay Shah had said.

Meanwhile, Rohit stressed on the importance of the team performing well in all three departments while agreeing to the challenge Pakistan pacers pose and said, "We know Pakistan bowling will challenge us. We have to bat well, bowl well and focus on fielding which is also an important aspect." While commenting on the strongest Pakistani team he has played against, he said, "All the Pakistani teams I have played against were good. It is about who plays well on that day."

The threat of rainfall looms over the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan in Melbourne which will take place on Sunday. Though fans are hyped up for this match and are waiting for this anxiously, rain gods could play spoilsport in the campaign opener for these two Asian giants.