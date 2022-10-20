'Won't Listen To Anyone': India Reacts To Pakistan's Threat Of Pulling Out Of World Cup 2023

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday gave a strong statement amid the ongoing tussle between BCCI and PCB and said India won't listen to anyone and all the big teams will participate in the next year's World Cup in India.

His remark comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday threatened India of pulling out of World Cup 2023 which will be held in India and future ICC events planned in the 2024-31 cycle.

Earlier, Asian Cricket Council President and BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Asia Cup 2023 will be played at a neutral venue as India won't be able to travel to Pakistan.

"It's BCCI's matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it. Because you can't ignore India in any sport," Thakur said during an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

"India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone," he added.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB had said in a statement.

PCB also wrote to ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its board as soon as possible to discuss the matter.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” PCB had added.