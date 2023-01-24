'Won't Be Easy But We're Up For It': Pumped Up Rohit Sharma Ready For Australia Tests

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma with the ODI trophy after beating New Zealand by 90 runs in the 3rd ODI and winning the series 3-0, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India skipper Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the next challenge after a 3-0 ODI clean sweep against New Zealand on Tuesday. Reacting on the next challenge in which India will Australia for four-match Test series, Rohit said it won't be easy challenge for them but they're prepared for it.

India thrashed New Zealand by 90 runs in the final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

"Honestly, we don't talk too much about rankings. It's about winning games and it won't be different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won't be an easy challenge but we're up for it," Rohit said at the post-presentation ceremony.

India will now take on New Zealand in the three-match T20I series for which Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested and will now join the Test side for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The duo have not played any T20I since the T20 World Cup semi-final exit in Australia last year.



Coming back to the match, Rohit heaped praises on spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur, who picked three wickets each in the match.



"In the last six games, we've done most things right in ODIs. We're consistent in our approach with the bat and ball. Without Siraj and Shami we wanted to give opportunities to other guys on the bench. We wanted to bring Chahal and Umran in the mix, put them under pressure. We had runs on the board, but on this kind of ground, no total is safe. We stuck to the plans, held our nerves," Rohit said.

"Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him 'Magician'. every time I've given Kuldeep the ball, he brings wickets. Just need to give him more games under his belt, because wrist spinners get better as they play more," he added.

India bundled New Zealand to 295 all out in 41.2 overs while chasing 386. Devon Conway top-scored with 100-ball 138 studded with eight sixes and 12 fours.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored centuries to guide India to 385/8 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first.

"His [Gill's] approach is quite similar. He starts afresh. As a young player that is important. He can easily sit on top of his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn't," the skipper said on Gill.

"20th century means a lot to me, it was important to play long and take the team to a good total," he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.