'Wonderful Opportunity For Him': Sangakkara On 'Very Special Talent' Sanju Samson

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara feels that the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka will be a 'wonderful opportunity' for star batter Sanju Samson after missing out on many white-ball games.

Samson was picked for the T20I series against Sri Lanka while for ODIs he was dropped from the squad. The right-handed batter was also not part of the three ODIs against Bangladesh. Previously, he was picked for the New Zealand ODIs where he only got one match.

Terming Samson a 'special talent', Sangakkara heaped praises on the batter and also advised him to not take it as a final chance to prove his abilities.

“The one thing he shouldn't do is think that this is his final chance to prove his mettle and try and be desperate to succeed. He's got every single thing going for him. He's a wonderful young man, he's got skills and temperament. Let it settle, don't fight it, make sure you're adjusting to what comes at you on the day. And then, go out there and enjoy the way he plays,” said Sangakkara on Star Sports show ‘A Chat with Champions’.

“You can still enjoy your cricket irrespective of your results as long as you play well. As long as you play the level of skill that you have. And that's absolute truism when it comes to Sanju. If he can play at the level of skill that he has, he's going to enjoy his cricket. It's a wonderful opportunity for him and the fans who can see what thing young man can do, because he's a very special talent,” added the Sri Lanka legend.

Further, the veteran wicketkeeper said Samson has to concentrate on his batting and need to perform the duty given by the team management.

“He's got to keep things simple, just concentrate on batting. The IPL is one thing, playing for India is another. What you got to really concentrate on, as Sanju Samson in the Indian side, is understanding what your job is. When you go out, make sure you're relaxed, you have the clarity about how you're going to play your role,” Sangakkara said.

The former batter believes Samson has the skills and mentality to bat at any order.

"He might have to bat outside position depending on where they want him to fit in. Whether he's batting at the top or lower-middle order at 5 and 6, he's got the game, the power, the touch, the placement and the mentality to do really well," he concluded.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3.