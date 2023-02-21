Women's T20I Rankings: Richa Ghosh Attains Career-High Rating, Notches Up 16 Places

India batter Richa Ghosh has been rewarded for her current purple patch in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup as she scaled 16 places and attained career-high rating points in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Ghosh has been in outstanding form so far, with the 19-year-old contributing unbeaten scores of 31*, 44* and 47* before a failure against Ireland.

The consistent performance from her in the first three games for India saw the dashing right-hander bring up a career-high rating on the latest batter rankings, with Ghosh rising as high as 58 rating points after India's match against England.

Ghosh's first-ball duck against Ireland saw her drop valuable rating points, but she still ended the week up 16 places and 20th overall on the latest T20I batter rankings.

The India teenager wasn't the only T20 World Cup star to pick up a new career-best during the week, with a pair of Kiwis and an underrated Pakistan all-rounder also claiming the highest ratings of their career.

Evergreen pacer Lea Tahuhu is tied for the most wickets at the tournament with eight scalps and the 32-year-old has picked up three places to rise to seventh and a career-best rating on the latest list for T20I bowlers.

Teammate Amelia Kerr has also reached new heights in South Africa, with the 22-year-old registering career-high ratings on both the list for batters (up three places to 16th) and all-rounders (up one place to equal third) on the back of some good performances in South Africa.

Pakistan dynamo Nida Dar (up two places to fifth) also caught the eye when reaching a new career mark on the list for all-rounders, while Australia pacer Darcie Brown reached a career-high when she jumped 10 spots to eighth on the list for bowlers.

There is plenty of change inside the top 10 on the latest set of rankings that were released by the ICC on Tuesday, with Australia's Tahlia McGrath (batting) and England's Sophie Ecclestone (bowling) still holding on to healthy leads at the top of their respective category.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner stays way out in front on the all-rounder rankings, with Hayley Matthews (up one place to second) her closest challenger alongside India's Deepti Sharma (equal third) and Kerr.