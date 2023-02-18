OPEN IN APP

More In News

Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's Fifty, Richa Ghosh's Blitz In Vain As England Defeat India By 11 Runs

Chasing 152, cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.

By Ankit Bisht
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 09:58 PM (IST)
womens-t20-world-cup-smriti-mandhanas-fifty-richa-ghoshs-blitz-in-vain-as-england-defeat-india-by-11-runs

India suffered their first defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup as they fell 11-run short of the target against England on Saturday. Smriti Mandhana (52) struck a half-century while Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 47* but failed to put their side over the line.

Chasing 152, cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.    

(More to follow...)

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.