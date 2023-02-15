Women's T20 World Cup: India 'Confident' To Play Smriti Mandhana Against West Indies

India vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana will return to action against West Indies in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup after missing the opening game due to a finger injury.

India started their campaign in the marquee event on a high as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday. In Mandhana's absence, Yastika Bhatia joined Shafali Verma to open the innings for India.

India's bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful that Mandhana will be fit to play against West Indies on Wednesday.

“Yeah, she’s been working very hard. It’ll obviously be assessed after today. She did everything [that] was needed to be done today and from us, we’ll look at how she pulls up," ICC's official website quoted Cooley as saying.

“But we’re pretty confident. She got through the session today and did everything she needed to do," he added.

Jemimah Rodrigues' 38-ball 53* and youngster Richa Ghosh's quickfire 31* helped India to chase 150 with an over to spare.

Cooley heaped praises on all-rounder Deepti Sharma despite her 39-1 in four overs against Pakistan.

"Well, as you know, she [Deepti] is an exceptional player and she bowled three overs in the powerplay, one at the death with three fielders out. So, we know that those are high-pressure times, but you know, who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? The conversations are really, you know, did you bowl the ball you want? Did you have the field you wanted? And away you go. So, you know, we let things go as much as we can, but the girls are very good at reviewing their own performances," the bowling coach said.

India are placed second in the Group 2 points table behind England who have won both of their matches so far.

India will take on West Indies at Newlands in Cape Town later in the day.