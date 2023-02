Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten half-century and Richa Ghosh's 20-ball 31* cameo powered India to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening clash of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 150, Rodrigues' 38-ball 53 not out studded with eight fours allowed India to chase the target with one over to spare.

(More to follow...)