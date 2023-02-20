Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India Beat Ireland By 5 Runs As Per DLS To Qualify For Semis

It was no less than anti-climax here at the St. George's Park on Monday, as India managed to sneak a win with the barest of margins against a rejuvenated Irish side. In a rain-truncated match, Ireland failed to reach the par score by 5 runs as Harmanpreet Kaur-led team qualified for the semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup.

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and put on a challenging total of 155/6 after 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from opener Smriti Mandhana. In reply, Ireland did not get off to a great start as they lost 2 wickets in the first over, however, captain Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis put on a fighting partnership to take the team to 54/2 (8.2 overs) which was 5 less than the par score (59).

Smriti Mandhana smashed her highest T20I score (87 off 56 balls) to power India to 155/6 after 20 overs. She was supported by Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali with their individual cameos.

For Ireland, captain Laura Delany picked up 3 wickets and also scored (17 off 20) in the chase.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is playing her 150 T20I match, introduced just one change - Devika Vaidya replaced Radha Yadav, who was unwell.

India are most likely to face Australia in the semifinal to be held on Thursday or Friday (depends upon ENG vs PAK match result).

Brief Scores:

India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22) beat Ireland: 54 for 2 in 8.2 overs by 5 runs as per the DLS method.