Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Team India's Concern Ahead Of Semi Final Clash

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday, revealed that the team is aware about playing too many dot balls in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With a possible clash against Australia in the semis, Harmanpreet stressed about making an improvement in that regard.

"We did discuss these things in the previous meeting also, against England also, we played too many dot balls. So, things like that, we have been discussing in the team meetings. But sometimes, when another team is bowling too well, end of the day, these wickets are something when you score 150, that's a pass score for you. It's important that 150 should be on the board other than just taking too much pressure."

"World Cup games are always something where both the teams are always under pressure. In these matches, if 150 is on the board, you're always in the upper hand. We are not putting too much pressure on ourselves."

"We are just going there and understanding what conditions are there and just playing according to the situation. And dot balls are something which is already worrying us. And I think (in) the next game, we would love to see some improvement in that area also," she said in the post-match press conference.

Asked about the excitement of potentially playing Australia in a semifinal, Harmanpreet remarked, "We always enjoy whenever we play against Australia and no matter if we play against them in semis or any other tournament, we always want to give 100%."

"Because whenever you do well against Australia, you always get good confidence. And it will be a very crucial game for both teams. We just want to go and enjoy our cricket."

India had squared off against Australia in a five-game T20I series last year in Mumbai, losing by 4-1, as well as in a warm-up match ahead of the World Cup. Harmanpreet thinks that playing against a champion side like Australia in a bilateral series was a huge confidence booster for her team.

