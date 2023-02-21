Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes The Only Player In History To Achieve This Feat In T20I's

Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday, breached a massive record in the history of T20 Internationals as she became the only player to feature in 150 T20I games. It is noteworthy that no male/female has achieved this feat in the past as Harmanpreet played her 150th T20I game against Ireland.

India defeated Ireland by five runs via DL Method after the Irish could manage only 54/2 in 8.2 overs chasing India's score of 155/6 in 20 overs. They eventually fell short of the revised target by five runs.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hammered a 56-ball 87, studded with nine fours and three sixes as she helped India reach a competitive total.

"(It) Means a lot, we are working a lot and wanted to do well whenever we get the opportunity. Good to get into the semis and we will give our 100%. We always enjoy our matches against them. It will be a do or die and we want to play good cricket," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Good game for us. Smriti got runs, which is very important for us. Whenever she gives us starts we get to a good total," she said.

The India captain batted at No 3 in the match and said, "Just wanted to go up and spend some time in the middle, since I haven't really got (to do) that."

At the toss, the Indian skipper thanked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and ICC (International Cricket Council) for providing the team with opportunities. Harmanpreet also talked about an emotional message from the team-mates for the milestone.

"It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games." Harmanpreet conluded.

