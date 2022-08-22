Cape Town, Paarl, Gqeberha To Host Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The coastal cities of Cape Town, Paarl, and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, while the first edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Both events will take place in South Africa. While the U19 tournament will happen in January 2023, the senior women's event will take place from February 10 to 26.

10 nations will participate in the senior women's tournament, eight of which have been confirmed – South Africa, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies. The remaining two teams will be determined at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, which will take place in the UAE in next month.

"We’re thrilled to announce the three cities to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” Tournament Director, Russell Adams said in a statement.

“The Eastern and Western Cape are prime cricket and tourist locations with great facilities and infrastructure. We have no doubt that these venues will step up to make this a memorable and uniquely African celebration of cricket for the local and international fans attending the event,” he added.

The U19 T20 World Cup will be a 16-team event. With 15 teams decided (Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, United States of America, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Netherlands), the final spot will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Africa Qualifier in September.