Women's Premier League Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy, Aakash Chopra, Lydia Greenway And Abhinav Mukund To Lead Viacom18’s Expert Panel

Viacom18 Sports today announced their coverage plans for the first-ever Women’s Premier League Players auction to be held on February 13. Women’s cricket legend Lydia Greenway, India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy will form Viacom18’s expert panel alongside Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund, bringing fans comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the auction on Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and JioCinema.

Fans can watch exclusive interviews of India’s top cricketers, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and U19 Women’s World Cup champion Richa Ghosh on JioCinema. The build-up programming to the inaugural WPL Auction on JioCinema and Sports18 – 1 SD & HD will include a preview show on February 12 at 1:30 PM that will give viewers an insight into the format, rules, team updates, and players to watch out for.

The live coverage of the auction will tip off at 1:30 PM with a pre-show in English and Hindi that will introduce viewers and fans to the most sought-after players and interviews with players, franchisees and coaches. The auction will begin at 2:30 PM, and once concluded, the expert panel will analyse the proceedings on JioCinema and Sports18 – 1 SD & HD.

“The Women’s Premier League Player Auction 2023 will give everyone a peek into the new heroes and icons India and the world can celebrate,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “The WPL will be fresh, fun, and has all the makings to become the world’s biggest women’s sporting property. Our offerings around the WPL are designed to match the league’s potential and serve viewers a world-class presentation.”

A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction. This includes 246 Indians, and 163 overseas, of which eight players are from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.