Women's Premier League 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Giants To Face Mumbai Indians In Tournament Opener On March 4, Final On March 26

THE inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kick off with the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

The schedule of the Women's Premier League has been released following the conclusion of the auction in Mumbai where five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

After the opening clash on Saturday, March 4. The WPL will have its first double-header on the next day i.e, Sunday, March 5 where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24.

The Final of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26.

In the WPL auction, India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping INR 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.