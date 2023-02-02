Women's Premier League 2023 Auction Likely To Take Place On February 13 At BKC: Report

THE Auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League is likely to take place in Mumbai on February 13.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex is the most favourable choice for the WPL 2023 auction.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had difficulty in finding the venue for the event because of the ongoing wedding season.

A BCCI official has confirmed that the board managers are exploring the option of holding the auction at the centre. An IPL insider has confirmed that the Convention Centre would be the venue, Cricbuzz reported.

Following requests from a few WPL franchises with teams competing in the ongoing ILT20, the date (February 13) has been set. These teams requested that the auction should take place following the ILT20 final on February 12 and the BCCI complied.

Earlier in January, BCCI announced five five successful bidders for the Women's Premier League that include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow.

The five franchises were acquired by the owners of the three IPL teams--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals--along with Adani Group and Capri Global for a total of INR 4669.99 crore (about USD 572.78 million). This represents the largest deal ever made in women's cricket.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, to be played between five teams, is expected to be held in March this year and could include 22 matches. The WPL replaces the Women's T20 Challenge, a three-team exhibition tournament, as India's main women's T20 franchise competition.