Women's IPL: Viacom 18 Wins Media Rights For First Five Seasons, To Pay Rs 951 Crore

Jay Shah announced the media rights to the Women's IPL have been sold to Viacom 18 for Rs 951 crore. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that the media rights to the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) have been sold to Viacom 18 for Rs 951 crore, with a commitment of Rs 7.09 crore per match over the next five years (2023-27). The Women Indian Premier League (WIPL) media rights were auctioned on Monday, marking a significant advancement for women's cricket.

"Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the Women’s IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in BCCI and BCCI Women. Viacom has committed INR 951 crore which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket," Shah tweeted.

"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed!", he added.

The highly anticipated Women’s IPL is all set to begin in 2023 with a franchise based model. Reportedly, the Women’s IPL would witness the participation of five teams in the first season.

This followed the BCCI's decision at last year's Governing Council Meeting to launch the Women's IPL, after which the BCCI issued an open invitation to tender for the rights and even to operate a team in the upcoming WIPL on January 3, 2023.

However, no official dates have been set for the first season while some reports suggest the leagues are likely to be played in March. Furthermore, the BCCI is all set to unveil the five Women's IPL teams on January 25, 2023.

The Women's T20 League was originally intended to be an exhibition event, but the BCCI ultimately decided to launch the WIPL last year.

(With Agency Inputs)