Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan In A Last-Ball Thriller To Reach Final

In a nail-biting second semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by one run in a last-ball thriller at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to set up the final clash with India on Saturday, October 15.

Pakistan required nine runs from the last over which was reduced to three from the last ball, Nida Dar was run-out while attempting to take a double, as Pakistan managed to score 121 for six in their 20 overs.

Chasing 123 runs to win, the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a solid 31-run start to the innings. The left-handed Muneeba scored 18 off 10 balls, hitting three fours, before getting herself run-out on the first ball of the fourth over. After the departure of Muneeba, captain Bismah Maroof joined Sidra and the pair added a 16-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sidra (nine off 20) got back to the hut while playing a reverse flick off Inoka Ranaweera on the last ball of the seventh over with 47 runs on the board. In the batting powerplay, Pakistan scored 46 for one, and struck six fours. Pakistan were in a spot of bother when they lost Omaima Sohail (10) in the 11th over and the scoreboard reading Pakistan 65 for three.

At the crucial juncture of the match, Bismah and Nida got together and the most experienced pair took Pakistan to 107, with Bismah getting dismissed for 42 off 41, studded with four fours. The pair stitched 42 runs for the fourth wicket.

The dismissal of Bismah gave a ray of hope to Sri Lanka and they fully capitalised on the chance and restricted Pakistan to 121. Nida scored run-a-ball 26 and struck one four.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranweera bagged two wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to score 122 for six in their 20 overs, on the back of 50-run partnership between Harshitha Samarawickrama (35) and Nilakshi de Silva (14) for the third wicket. Opening batter Anushka Sanjeewani was the other notable run-getter with 26 off 21 balls, which included one four and one six.

Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with match figures of 3-17. Spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nida and right-arm fast Aiman Anwer scooped one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, India thumped Thailand by 74 runs in the first semifinal to seal the final spot.