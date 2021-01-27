Ravichandran Ashwin has promised to shave half his moustache if his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara -- known for his atavistic batting method -- steps down the wicket and goes over the top against any spinner in the four-match test series against England beginning next month.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has promised to shave half his moustache if his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara -- known for his atavistic batting method -- steps down the wicket and goes over the top against any spinner in the four-match test series against England beginning next month.

Ashwin threw the open challenge on Pujara after India's batting coach Vikram Rathour, during an interaction with the spinner on his youtube channel, said he has been trying to convince the top-order batsman to "go over the top" at least once.

"If he goes over the top against Moeen Ali or any other spinner stepping down the wicket in this English series that we (are) gonna play, I will take half my moustache out and come to play the game. This is an open challenge," Ashwin said jokingly.

Pujara proved his prowess once against during the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 against Australia in their unconquerable fortress 'Gabba'. His half-century off 200 balls on the final day of the test paved the way for India's historic series win against Australia. During is 211-ball knock, Puraja was hit on chest, hands, and helmet nearly a dozen times as the opposition looked for the second wicket.

Later in the video, Ashwin explains why he sledges Pujara in the team. "Because what happens is, every time an opponent like Nathan Lyon is bowling, Pujji makes it so heart throbbing for me. Every time the ball goes up in the air, I am like 'You know what? Nobody plays like this man. You are making him look unplayable.' And eventually everybody will think I am not able to make other batsmen bat like this."

After clinching the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India is set to play a four-match series against England beginning next month.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja