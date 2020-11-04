Ind vs Aus 2020: Now his return to Mumbai Indians has also started the buzz of his inclusion in the Indian team for Australia tour.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Owing to his injury in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was not included in the Indian team for the tour against Australia later this month. But now the star opener of the Indian team has recovered from his injury and played the last league match yesterday against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, he was not included in the squad selected for the tour against Australia, but, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had already said that if the right-handed batsman will get fit and return to the pitch, the selection committee will think about including him in the team for Australia tour. Now his return to Mumbai Indians has also started the buzz of his inclusion in the Indian team for Australia tour.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have time and now noted that Rohit Sharma's injury was not severe and he should be included in the squad for Australia tour. Ganguly, during an interview, had on Tuesday said that if Rohit returns to the field in time, he will be included in the squad. "If we talk about Rohit, we all want him to be fit for the tour of Australia. If he is fit at the moment, I am sure that the selectors will definitely reconsider his place," Ganguly said.

Now after BCCI boss' confirmation, the selectors will be looking at Rohit Sharma's performance and his health in the upcoming matches in the IPL 2020 and will reconsider his place in the squad selected for the Australia tour.

For the uninitiated, the Indian team is set to leave for Australia directly from the UAE after the completion of the Indian Premier League. The national team coaching staff, as well as Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, have already arrived in Dubai to travel with the team to Sydney.

Posted By: Talib Khan