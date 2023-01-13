'Will Prefer Mohammed Siraj Over Umran Malik In ODI World Cup 2023 Squad': Ex-India Pacer On Young Speed Sensation

As India are keeping their hopes high for the third title in this year's ODI World Cup in October-November, the preparations have reached a final stage for the showpiece event. Many youngsters are in the fray for the spot in the squad for the quadrennial tournament.

Speedster Umran Malik is among the youngsters who have shown the promising talent to seal his spot in the limited-overs side. In the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Malik has been given a constant run in the tour so far. He scalped five wickets in the first two ODIs so far after wrapping up the three-match T20I series with seven dismissals.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner RP Singh believes that Malik has the threatening speed but needs to develop more skills in order to cement his place in the ODI squad for the World Cup 2023.

The veteran pacer picked Mohammed Siraj over Malik as the third pacer to join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the pace attack for the coveted ODI tournament.

"Umran Malik has the pace which he is fully using. At present, he doesn't have 100% skill but he is getting improved slowly. In World Cup, if you have a bowler who can bowl 150 kmph+ you have to keep him in the squad. Pace is pace there is no substitute for it. We've to nurture him," the veteran pacer told Jagran English during a media interaction on Wednesday.

"At present, I will prefer Mohammed Siraj over Umran Malik as he's a more skillful bowler. I see Umran at no. 4 after Bumrah, Shami and Siraj," he added.

Talking about the Impact Player rule which will be used in the IPL 2023, RP Singh said it will reduce the effect of the toss on the match and bring more competitiveness to the format.

"In the history of cricket, many new rules have been introduced and were scrapped later. I remember I was part of the Indian team as a super-sub rule and also played some matches. The impact player rule is good but the toss is very important in cricket. So, to reduce the impact of toss and all-rounder this rule gives an option. It will complete the game and make it more interesting and competitive," the former pacer said.

RP Singh, who is a part of Viacom18 Sports’ Expert Panel for the ongoing SA20, said, "The local talent will boost with this league and also support the local associations (in South Africa). I get benefitted from playing in the IPL so the domestic players will have the experience of playing with international players."

