Raina had returned to India in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving is uncle. Earlier in the week, the player had opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through over the last few days.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after pulling out of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Thursday dismissed reports of his tiff with the Chennai Super Kings management over the hotel room, remarking that the franchise is like a family to him.

In an exclusive interview to Dainik Jagran, Raina expressed his intent to play for the CSK for four to five years more and said that the decision to pull out of IPL 13 was tough for him to take. “No one turns his back on nearly 12 crore rupees and walk away without a solid reason,” the player remarked.

The southpaw also rubbished reports of his tiff with N Srinivasan, saying that the former BCCI chief is like a father figure to him. Following his return to India, outlook had quoted Srinivas as saying, “cricketers are like prima donnas… like the temperamental actors of the olden days.” He, however, later clarified that his comments on Raina had been taken out of context.

Raina had returned to India in the wake of an unfortunate incident involving is uncle. Earlier in the week, the player had opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through over the last few days. In a series of Tweets, Raina demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family and urged the Punjab government to bring the culprits to justice.

Sharing details of the crime that resulted in death of his uncle and a cousin, Rain wrote, “What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support.”

Earlier, in an interview to Cricbuzz, Raina had hinted he might end up returning to the CSK camp.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja