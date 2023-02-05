Will Pakistan Host Asia Cup 2023? Here's What Transpired In Asian Cricket Council Board Meeting

Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.

By JE Sports Desk
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 10:22 AM IST
Minute Read
Will Pakistan Host Asia Cup 2023? Here's What Transpired In Asian Cricket Council Board Meeting
ACC Council Meeting Held In February. (Credits: IANS)

THE Asia Cup tournament is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments with a record viewership of over a billion held after every two years. However, this time around, the tournament has been in the centre of a controversy between cricket boards of India and Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

In the recently concluded ACC board meeting, it was decided that the decision will be taken in March 2023. "The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken at the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023." ACC official statement said.

Also Read
Pakistan Unlikely To Travel To India For Cricket World Cup 2023 If Asia..
Pakistan Unlikely To Travel To India For Cricket World Cup 2023 If Asia..

Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.

India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, the executive board also approved of the inclusion of teams from Japan (JAPAN CRICKET ASSOCIATION) and Indonesia (PERSUTAN CRICKET INDONESIA) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

Also Read
He Has To Work Out What He Wants To Play: Former AUS Pacer On Jasprit..
He Has To Work Out What He Wants To Play: Former AUS Pacer On Jasprit..

It also ratified ACC's calendar of activities for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

 

Inputs from IANS

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.