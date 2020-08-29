IPL 2020 is less than a month away but the recent cases of coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp have again raised doubts over the tournament's scheduled beginning next month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IPL 2020 is less than a month away but the recent cases of coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp have again raised doubts over the tournament's scheduled beginning next month. A player and over around 12 support staff members of IPL franchise CSK had Friday tested positive for coronavirus. Today, one more CSK player has tested Covid-19 positive and the entire CSK team, including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and support staff members, have been put in quarantine.

They will have to undergo mandatory two-week isolation and they won't be allowed to practice either. In such a situation, it is quite possible the BCCI may once again postpone the tournament. Also, CSK will play Mumbai Indians in the opening encounter of the IPL 2020 on September 19.

Moreover, the BCCI has reportedly put on hold the release of tournament schedule after the coronavirus cases in CSK camp. This has given relevance to the speculations of the IPL 2020 being postponed for another date, depending on the situation. Another option the BCCI could go for is changing the schedule it has reportedly prepared if it goes ahead with the decided dates.

In that case, the opening encounter of the tournament could be held between Mumbai Indians and the second winner of last year's edition. However, the BCCI or the IPL governing council has not yet released any official statement in this regard, but the coronavirus cases in CSK camp has severely hit the board's plan to hold the 13th edition of the IPL.

Suresh Raina pulls out of IPL 2020

In another development from team CSK, their star player Suresh Raina has pulled him out of the tournament and returned to India from UAE over "personal reasons". In an official statement released on Twitter, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan confirmed that Raina has returned to India and that he will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time: KS Viswanathan, CEO," the Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

