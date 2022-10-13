'Will Go On To Do Bigger Things': Sourav Ganguly After His Ouster From BCCI President Post

Outgoing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that he will move on to do bigger things after failing to retain his post at the country's cricket governing body.

Former India World Cup-winning member Roger Binny is set to replace Ganguly as BCCI president in the coming elections after the post sees no other nomination. Jay Shah will continue to serve as BCCI secretary while Rajiv Shukla will retain his vice president post. The last date to file nominations was October 12, Wednesday.

The elections will take place on October 18. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else," Ganguly said at a Bandhan Bank event in Kolkata.

"Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things."

"I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there," he further said.

Ganguly was offered the post of IPL chairman in lieu of the presidency. When Ganguly didn’t take up the offer, the BCCI top honchos named the 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny as his replacement.

It is learnt that Ganguly was reluctant to take up the IPL position because it would look out of place to settle for it after having headed the BCCI. Sources had said that it would now be a herculean task for him to become the ICC chairman after his unceremonious exit from the BCCI.

Devajit Saikia, Ashish Shelar and Arun Dhumal are front-runners for the post of joint secretary, treasurer, and IPL chairman respectively.

Binny is currently serving as an office bearer in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). He played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs during 1979-87 and scalped 124 international wickets. His standout performance came in India's first World Cup glory in 1983 where he took 18 wickets in 8 games. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and was a vital cog in India's winning journey.