According to reports, Dhoni could actually say goodbye to cricket as a player if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wins the upcoming season of the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has left his fans in a shock as many of them still believe that the mighty wicket-keeper batsman has still a lot to offer to the Men in Blue. The 39-year-old former Indian captain, however, will still play the IPL 2020 but if reports are to be believed, then the upcoming season of the cash-rich league could be his last.

According to a report in The Times of India, the T20 World Cup in Australia was supposed to be his last but the veteran wicket-keeper batsman decided to hang his boots after if got postponed because of ongoing coronavirus crisis. The report also claims that Dhoni could actually say goodbye to cricket as a player if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wins the upcoming season of the IPL.

“No idea where that one came from. But that’s MSD, isn’t it,” The Times of India quoted a seniors CSK official as saying.

“T20 World Cup would’ve been ideal, but considering that’s not happening now, he’ll want to walk away with an IPL trophy for CSK,” the officials added, as reported by The Times of India.

Dhoni, who is arguably considered as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, thanking his fans for their continuous support.

Announcing his retirement, the 39-year-old former India skipper posted a video on his Instagram account and said, “thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired”.

The announcement came a day after he joined his CSK teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the players' departure to the UAE next week.

The BCCI sent out a statement, detailing each one of his historic achievements and lauding "a legacy that will be difficult to replicate." Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah paid rich tributes.

"It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket...He will finish with no regrets on the field," said Ganguly. "He is leaving the game richer from the time he joined," added Shah.

